Living Well with Troy Thompson: Kicking your rear into shape

(41NBC/WMGT) — Troy Thompson sits down with Fitness Expert Deeric Williams to talk about keeping the biggest muscle on the body in shape- the butt.

Williams shows a couple of different exercises to keep your rear in shape, including squats, which he says you can do 20 to 100 of a day around 3 times per week in order to keep in shape. He also says you can hold weights while doing squats, making sure to go low and deep each time. Williams also suggests a combination of fire hydrants and donkey kicks to keep in shape as well.

Williams says that doing these exercises 3 to 5 times a week, you should see changes in your body within a month.