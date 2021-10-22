Living Well with Troy Thompson: Full-body exercise

(41NBC/WMGT) — On this edition of Living Well with Troy Thompson, Deeric Williams, a fitness trainer, gives some advice on how to do a couple of simple full-body workouts.

Williams explains that both Full Jump Burpee and a high knee-up burpee can be great to do every day, or at least 3 times a week.

Williams also recommends high-fiber foods to help maintain digestive health, and says celery is a great choice as it doesn’t have hardly any calories.