Living Museum at John R. Lewis Elementary brings History to Life

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- John R. Lewis Elementary held a live wax museum to teach students about Black History.

Students entered the gym to see teachers and volunteers dressed as historical black figures– including Martin Luther King Jr., John R. Lewis, Rosa Parks, and Harriet Tubman.

Dean of Students for John R. Lewis Elementary, Keywon Harvey, played Lewis and read excerpts from Lewis’ childrens’ book Reading to Chickens. Meanwhile, District Attorney, Anita Howard, portrayed Rosa Parks. She emphasized the importance of having figures that young children can see themselves in.

“It’s difficult to be what you don’t see and what you don’t know so that’s why it’s very important to find innovative ways like this black history wax museum to impart knowledge of our history into our children,” said District Attorney Howard.

This is the first year of the Live Wax Museum, Principal Sonya Coley said that this won’t be the last.