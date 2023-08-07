Law enforcement collaborates in standoff at Perry’s Houston Lake Apartments

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A person experiencing a mental health crisis who barricaded themselves inside an apartment and threatened others with a firearm was taken into custody on Monday after more than three hours of negotiations.

That’s according to the Perry Police Department, which says it all happened at Houston Lake Apartments, located at 2350 Houston Lake Drive.

A Perry Police news release says officers from the Perry Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Middle Flint Behavioral Health responded to the scene. A Perry Police Department negotiator and counselors from Middle Flint Behavioral Health spoke with the person over the phone in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Despite numerous attempts, the person remained barricaded inside the apartment and refused to come outside. Members of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division entered the apartment after a “10-13,” or emergency transport order, was obtained by Middle Flint Behavioral Health.

The person was assessed by medical personnel on the scene before being transported to Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center for evaluation and care.

Perry Police want to remind you about the Georgia Crisis & Access Line, which is a statewide toll-free call center for mental health support. It’s available 24/7 at (800) 715-4225. Police say that in immediate danger situations, callers are “warm transferred” to local 911 services.