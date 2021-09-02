Laurens County School District mandates masks

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday September 2, 2021, the Laurens County School District announced that it would be requiring masks for anyone entering school system buildings regardless of vaccination status starting September 7, 2021.

According to the announcement, this decision was made due to the rise in COVID positivity rates in the schools and in the community. Laurens County Schools will also be moving to a Modified Quarantine Protocol for those in close contact in a school setting.

The release says that students that have been within direct contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days from the date of last exposure, if the student can show proof of vaccination or have recovered from COVID in the last 90 days, the release says they can still attend school and events as long as the student remains asymptomatic.

The announcement also says that students that have come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 rather than direct contact are allowed to continue attending school and school activities as long as the student remains asymptomatic for the 10 day quarantine period.

The release outlines the difference between close contact and direct contact as follows:

“Someone who has been in direct contact with blood, sweat, saliva, ect. of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 (e.g. being coughed on, kissing, hugging, playing close-contact sports, etc.), lives in the same household (with discretion), riding in the same vehicle, ect.” is defined as having been within “direct contact”.

“Someone in the school setting who has been within 3 feet of a positive case for 15 cumulative minutes over the previous 24 hours. Community-based close contact occurs when someone who has been within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 cumulative minutes over the previous 24 hours” is defined as having been within “close contact”.