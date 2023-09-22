Laurens County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child pornography

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Laurens County man, Christopher Scott Andrews, 41, has been sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The sentencing, delivered by U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen, also entails fines and restitution totaling $4,000, registration as a sex offender, and 15 years of supervised release upon completion of the prison term. It is worth noting that there is no parole in the federal system.

“Christopher Andrews sought and downloaded sexually explicit images of children, thereby perpetuating their victimization,” stated U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “With our vigilant law enforcement partners, we will identify and hold accountable those who engage in such predatory behavior.”

As detailed in court documents and testimony, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip alert in December 2022, pointing to potential child pornography associated with a cell phone number in the greater Dublin area. Collaborating with the FBI, investigators identified Andrews and questioned him at his residence, which was situated in the rear of a retail store in East Dublin.

Upon the search of devices seized from Andrews, investigators discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images of children. Andrews was subsequently indicted on federal charges in March 2023 and entered a guilty plea in May.

“Collecting sexually explicit images and videos of children is a despicable act,” remarked Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Ozden of FBI Atlanta. “Our continued work to investigate individuals who possess, receive, and distribute child pornography should serve notice to those who may consider engaging in this behavior that it will not be tolerated.”

Individuals with information pertaining to suspected child sexual exploitation are encouraged to reach out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or visit https://report.cybertip.org/.