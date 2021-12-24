Last minute Christmas shoppers opt for local stores

Avoly Wainwright, co-owner of Meme's, says they saw a lot more last minute shoppers than expected.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The owners of Meme’s Boutique in downtown Perry celebrated the end of the Christmas shopping season by popping a bottle of champagne. The store closed down at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“It means a lot when they come in and they’re like ‘oh I’ve been so excited to come and shop and see what you have that’s new.’ It’s been a long year for us, personally and also with Covid this past year we’re just really, really grateful,” she said.

Adam Johnson was doing some last minute shopping for his wife. The local shop he goes to in Montezuma was closed, so he visited Perry instead. He chose downtown Perry, because his wife prefers local boutiques instead of big box stores.

“I really do appreciate because most of these people are just local smaller people that are just like me so I’d rather give my business to them,” he said.

Anna Caulley was doing some last minute shopping with her mom who was visiting from out of town. She was looking for a few stocking stuffers, and she likes that downtown Perry has unique stores.

“There’s so many cute places that a lot of the larger cities don’t really have. You can’t really find a lot of the unique things that you can find here so we’re very excited to see what they have,” she said.

Wainwright says it’s never lost on her that people choose to support them.

“We know how old your children are. What they’re asking for, for Christmas. We know if it’s been a hard year for you or a great year for you,” she said. “And you don’t get that when you shop on Amazon. You don’t get the customer service and the people that actually care.”

Even if your last minute shopping isn’t done, local shops will still be there for you year-round.

Meme’s Boutique is closed until Monday, December 27.