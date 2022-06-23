Lane closures expected for cleanup of Twiggs I-16 crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck involving 2 tractor trailers on I-16 has left a man with severe injuries and several lanes of the road closed a day later for authorities to clean up.

According to a notice from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday there will only be one lane open beginning at mile marker 17 on I-16 West so that authorities can remove the crashed semi-truck and clean up debris from the Wednesday crash. TCSO warns that there will be times when both lanes are closed, and travelers should expect delays or use alternate routes off exit 18 onto Bullard Road to either highway 129 or highway 80.

The Georgia State Patrol reports that the initial crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, when 2 tractor trailers travelling west on I-16 were driving beside each other and one of the trucks’ tires blew out. The first truck, which blew it’s tire out, veered into the path of the second truck, striking it. The driver of the second truck then lost control, left the road, and overturned into a creek.

Lanes on I-16 were shut down for several hours in order to remove the driver from the truck around 8:20 p.m.– he was left with severe leg injuries.