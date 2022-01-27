Kroger customers can get free N95 masks as early as today

Stores can expect to receive the first mask shipments as early as Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger locations are offering free non-surgical N95 masks to customers. According to a Kroger news release, stores can expect to receive the first mask shipments as early as Thursday.

The free masks are part of Kroger’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Here’s what you need to know: