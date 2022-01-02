Kids celebrate “Noon Year’s Eve” at Houston Galleria Mall

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Kids in Houston County didn’t have to be up past their bedtime to ring in the New Year Friday.

The Galleria Mall hosted its Noon Year’s Eve celebration, dropping a bunch of balloons once the clock struck noon.

There was also a balloon artist, face painting, glitter tattoos, and party favors for the kids.

We spoke with one mom who was excited to bring her two-year-old daughter to the event.

“She never usually makes it to midnight so she has not been able to really experience New Year’s,” she said. “I love that the kids are able to experience it and have fun at a decent time.”

The Perry Buzzard Drop hosted a kids countdown at 8 p.m. To see a list of New Year’s Eve events going on around Middle Georgia, click here.