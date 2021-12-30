Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Middle Georgia

The new year is ringing in, and there are plenty of ways for you and your family to celebrate. From Warner Robins, to Dublin, to Macon, Middle Georgia is hosting lots of fun events.

MACON

The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom in Macon is celebrating with a Masquerade ball featuring a performance from BAS and popping off complimentary bottles of champagne at the stroke of midnight. The event starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m., and the cost of entry is $5.

Macon’s Dueling Piano Bar is ringing in the new year starting at 8 p.m. with four of Macon’s favorite piano players at 570 Mulbery Street in Macon. Party favors, singing and a bottle of champagne will be available for reserved tables. Reserved seating starts at $150 per table and goes up depending on how many are seated at the table. General admission starts at $20 per person.

Kinjo Kitchen is holding a Great Gatsby themed party with live jazz by the Adam Hendley Trio. Formal or Gatsby themed attire is encouraged but not required, and craft cocktails, beer, wine and sake will be available until midnight. This bar only event starts at 10 p.m. and there is a $10 cover charge.

WARNER ROBINS

Rigby’s in Warner Robins will be holding a kid-friendly “all day and night” event, with a New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop on the skate floor from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be prizes.

4 Gentlemen Productions will be hosting “An Elegant Night” 2022 New Years Eve bash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Cary W. Martin Conference Center at 233 North Houston Road in Warner Robins. They ask you to dress to impress for the aged 21 and up event. Advance tickets will cost $20, and table reservations are available. DJ Satisfaction will be there as well as vendors, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

PERRY

Perry will be hosting its New Year’s Eve Buzzard Drop at 800 Carroll Street in downtown Historic Perry starting at 7 p.m. There will be different live music options, as well as a “Kiddie Countdown” that takes place at 8 p.m. so that kids don’t miss bedtime. Macon Sound will be playing until 9 p.m., when DJ MixMasterT will take over and play music to get people dancing into the new year.

DUBLIN

Dublin is holding its Shamrock Drop in Downtown Dublin starting at 9 p.m. There will be a free showing of Boss Baby: Family Business. At 11:30 p.m., music will start playing to get people into the spirit to watch the shamrock drop from the historic Fred Roberts Building at midnight.

FORSYTH

Forsyth will be holding its annual Forsythia Ball Drop in downtown Forsyth Commercial Historic District. The American Flyers Party Band will be playing until the countdown at midnight. The French Market and the Pickled Okra will also be open serving drinks and a modified food menu, as well as using an official city cup to take back to the square and enjoy the concert. Forsyth Main Street will also be doing a 50/50 raffle and giveaway.

MILLEDGEVILLE