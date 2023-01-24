Juveniles involved in Warner Robins burglaries arrested in Tennessee

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — January 16th, two juvenile males were reported to have broken into several businesses in Warner Robins with the intention of taking firearms.

According to WRPD, during the breaks-ins at 603 Watson Blvd, 2292 Moody Rd, and 327 S Houston Lake Rd, the juveniles ended up stealing 4 vehicles to help commit the crimes.

About 24 hours after the burglaries, they were attempting to steal another vehicle in Knoxville, TN, and were arrested after shooting at the victim and fleeing from law enforcement. The items they stole have been recovered.

Anyone with more information from these burglaries is urged to call Detective Nix at 478-302-5380 or jnix@wrga.gov. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 478-742-2330.