Juvenile arrested in Forsyth after law enforcement responds to burglary in progress

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is charged with burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a burglary in progress Friday.

A sheriff’s office Facebook post says deputies, along with Forsyth Police Department officers, were dispatched to 737 Juliette Road (Village Oak Apartments) about a burglary in progress.

Deputies entered the apartment through an unsecured door and did not see the suspect.

“After watching surveillance video obtained from the victim, the male was located shortly after the burglary, inside a vehicle attempting to exit the apartment complex,” the post read. “Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located a male juvenile inside the vehicle. The juvenile was identified as the male inside the residence.”