Just 3 Macon-Bibb pools open again this week due to lifeguard shortage

Macon-Bibb released the pool schedule for Monday for Tuesday-Saturday, June 15-19.

Photo: Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The county’s lifeguard shortage continues to impact the public pool schedule.

Three pools will be open again this week, Tuesday-Saturday, June 15-19:

South Bibb Recreation Center

Tuesday – Friday: 1- 7 p.m.

Frank Johnson Recreation Center

Tuesday – Thursday: 1 – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center

Tuesday- Wednesday: 1 – 7 p.m.

Friday: 1 – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pools are Bloomfield Recreation Center and Memorial Park Recreation Center remain closed due to the lifeguard shortage. The Booker T. Washington Community Center is closed for renovations and should be open in a few weeks, according to the county.

Visit maconbibb.us to learn more about open lifeguard positions and to apply.

