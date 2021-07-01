July sales mean savings for consumers

July is the month that packs deep discounts on many items.

(CNN)- July 4th sales events have become big business, but beyond the holiday, the month packs deep discounts on items ranging from electronics to clothing.

DealNews recently looked at some of the savings you can expect to find this month.

Things kick off with sales tied to the Fourth — look for discounts on outdoor gear as well as electronics, clothes and accessories.

DealNews says you may find deals for 60% off patio furniture at Wayfair and build.com.

And watch for Target to slash prices as well.

Summer clothing also gets marked down in July.

Look for t-shirts, shorts, and swimwear to be discounted at a variety of retailers.

And outdoor gear should see deep discounts in the weeks ahead.

Watch for sales at Dick’s and Cabela’s.

And if you’re thinking of flying around Labor Day, now is a good time to start shopping for flights.

Usually, one of the best times to book a flight is about six weeks before you intend to travel.

Apps like Skyscanner and Hopper can help you get the best deal.

And if you want something to cool off during the July heat — look for a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven.

Rewards members of the chain will get a coupon for the freebie loaded into their accounts on July 1st.

For more on July bargains, check out the full story at dealnews.com.