Jones County High School shifts to virtual learning Friday as basketball team competes in state semifinals

Photo: Jones County High School

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County High School will shift to virtual instruction Friday as the boys basketball team travels to compete in the state semifinals.

That’s according to a school Facebook post, which said the move will allow high school students and faculty to support the boys basketball team as they travel to the University of West Georgia to compete in their first Final Four since 1978.

The post says the move to virtual instruction is only for Jones County High School.

Jones County, which beat Hiram 56-53 in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, will face Eagle’s Landing High School at UWG Friday at 4 p.m. The winner will face the Kell-Union Grove/Chapel Hill winner in the state championship game on March 9 in Macon.

