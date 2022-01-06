Jones County High School administrators to begin random screening with metal detecting wands

It's part of an effort to "enhance school safety and provide a safe and orderly learning environment" for students.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County High School administrators will begin random screening of entire classrooms of students using handheld metal detecting wands.

That’s according to a letter posted on the Jones County High School Facebook page Wednesday night by Principal Lance W. Rackley.

Rackley wrote it’s part of an effort to “enhance school safety and provide a safe and orderly learning environment for your student.”

“Please review the student handbook found on the JCHS website and discuss prohibited items with your student,” Rackley wrote. “This includes but is not limited to electronic vaping devices (vapes), pepper spray, pocketknives, tazers, weapons of any kind, or any drugs or drug paraphernalia.”

Students returned to school on Tuesday.

