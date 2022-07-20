Jones County Animal shelter hosts ‘Shane’s War’ adoption event

"There's been a rise in animals being dumped and the shelter is becoming more and more at capacity."

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Jones County Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, with over 80 animals.

The shelter is taking part in ‘Shane’s War.’ It’s a week-long event to educate the community about adoptions. Jennifer Allen says its biggest issue is people dropping of stray animals.

“It’s hard and seeing some of the conditions that they come in,” said Allen.

The pandemic has also played a role in the increase in animals.

‘Shane’s War’ gives the shelter an opportunity to help find homes for all its animals.

If you can’t adopt a pet, you can help in other ways. The shelter is asking for donations like food for kittens and puppies. Other items can found on its Facebook page.

Jason Rizner is the Jones County Administrator, and says the county just wants to see the animals in a safe place.

“We’ve got a shelter full of great pets just want to get the word out that they’re here and available and just waiting for new homes.” said Rizner. “Unfortunately some animals are euthanized.”

Rizner says it’s going to take the entire community to prevent that from happening.

“We have a great rescue community here within the county and within the region that our animal services folks work closely with throughout the year,” he said.

Allen says her goal is to have all animals adopted by the end of the event on Saturday.

The shelter is located at 1015 Monicello Highway in Jones County.