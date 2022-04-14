Johnson County deputy, wife charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor

Deputy Steven Wilcher and his wife, Amber Wilcher, were arrested before being released on bond.

Photos: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Johnson County deputy was fired after being arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office news release says former deputy Steven Wilcher and his wife, Amber Wilcher, were arrested on April 10 after the sheriff’s office “became aware of an incident at 102 Union Grove Church Road in Wrightsville, GA that involved alcohol and minors.”

The investigation revealed that minors were allowed to consume alcohol on the premises and that the couple “allowed this to occur,” the release said.

Both were released on bond after being arrested. Steven Wilcher, who has remained on medical leave since 2021 from a previous injury, was terminated from his position on April 13.

“If you violate the law, you, like anyone else, will have to suffer the consequences of your actions,” Sheriff Greg Rowland said.

