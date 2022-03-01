Jeremy Fermin announces run for HCBOE At-Large seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeremy Fermin, a two-time Teacher of the Year, announces his campaign for the Houston County Board of Education Post 6, At Large seat.

Fermin says his campaign pledge focuses on two primary goals: increasing teacher retention, and being a champion for the social and emotional well-being of everyone within the system. Fermin says he pledges to seek initiatives that better prepare students for lifelong responsibilities such as financial literacy courses, community outreach and mentoring opportunities to ensure students are equipped for global leadership and success.

“As a young educator, I will bring a fresh approach, along with new ideas, to support informed decisions moving forward. The outpouring of support from educators and school system employees is humbling and I will strive to promote a culture of candor and transparency,” Fermin said. “I look forward to engaging the community and working together to best prepare our students for a successful future.”

After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2011, Fermin started his career as the Perry High School assistant band director. Hethen returned to his hometown of Hinesville, Georgia as band director of Bradwell Institute and was the school’s 2015 Teacher of the Year.

Fermin and his wife who is an educator at Perry Middle School, returned to Houston County when he became band director at Veterans High School where he became the 2020 Veterans High School Teacher of the Year.

He will run in the General Primary Election on May 24.