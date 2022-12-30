Jackson man taken into custody after standoff

A Jackson man was taken into custody Thursday after a standoff with law enforcement.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Jackson man was taken into custody Thursday after a standoff with law enforcement.

That’s according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, which stated Monroe County deputies responded to a call for service at 1077 High Falls Road around 11 a.m.

“The caller, a High Falls Park Ranger, advised they were performing dock inspections when they attempted to contact the homeowner,” the post read. “The homeowner, identified as Michael Linwood Griffith, age 74, pointed a handgun at the Park Rangers (and) told them to get off his property or he would kill them.”

The rangers retreated and called Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Deputies responded and took Griffith into custody after a “brief standoff.” Deputies then executed a search warrant and found a weapon.

Griffith was taken to the Lamar County Jail. Charges are pending with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

