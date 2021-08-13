It’s the Law: Vaccine Requirements

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is the latest agency requiring employees who provide care for patients to get COVID-19 vaccine shots. The order will affect more than 25,000 employees.

The Veterans Affairs Department already ordered its health care workers to get vaccinated. And the U.S. military plans to order its employees to have shots as well.

Attorney J Davis explains if Georgia employers can require vaccination. And can Georgia businesses require you to show proof of a COVID vaccination.