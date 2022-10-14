‘Taste for Justice’ fundraiser raises money for people needing legal help

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Justice hosted its 4th annual ‘Taste for Justice’ fundraiser Thursday night. The event is the main fundraiser for the organization that works to close the gap for low-income people needing legal services.

People enjoyed food and drinks along with live music on the Party Deck at Luther Williams Field.

Bill Adams, President of Middle Georgia Justice, says what the organization does is a much-needed service.

“A lot of folks try to go to court without a lawyer and get bad outcomes,” Adams said. “I know that. I was a trial judge for 18 years. I saw it happening, and so we’re trying to do what we can to reduce that justice gap in Middle Georgia.”

Wells Fargo made a grant donation of $100,000 during the event. Adams says that money will help the organization have assurance they’re funded while they work to raise more money for their mission.

To donate to Middle Georgia Justice, visit MGAJustice.org.