It’s the Law: Tenant rights and lease agreements

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

41NBC gets several calls and emails about poor living conditions at Middle Georgia apartments and homes.

We have received complaints of mold, mice, roaches, broken air condition units, leaky roofs and more.

We checked with attorney J Davis about tenant rights and lease agreements.

He also shares what you can do if your landlord does not keep their end of the leasing deal.