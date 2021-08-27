It’s the Law: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is not blocking a court ruling that orders President Biden to reinstate the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy.

J Davis explains the purpose behind the policy that addresses where asylum seekers can dwell as they await court proceedings.

Davis also walks us through the appeals process and breaks down what the Supreme Court’s actions mean for the Biden administration.