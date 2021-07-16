It’s the Law: Britney Spears’ conservatorship fight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Entertainer Britney Spears was granted a request to hire her own attorney in the fight to end her own 13-year conservatorship. The news comes after her emotional testimony about wanting to regain control of her life and finances.

J Davis explains what is a conservatorship and how it works.

Plus, Davis explains how Britney (or anyone) can get out of a conservatorship and if the rules vary state to state.