Investigators find drugs, guns and stolen items during search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Macon man accused of multiple theft is now behind bars.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Courtley McMillian while executing a narcotics search warrant on Travis Boulevard.

After searching the home, deputies found four firearms, including a switch for a handgun to make it fully automatic. They also found ecstasy, methamphetamines, cocaine, packaging materials, and digital scales.

Deputies also discovered multiple stolen items, including SCAG mowers and other lawn equipment. It was revealed the stolen equipment was linked to lawn company trucks used in a Bolingbroke bank burglary.

They also found a large box of fireworks believed to have been stolen in a separate burglary.

In addition, deputies located a Money Order printer, a Currency Counter, and a large quantity of what they say is assorted valuable coins.

Alcohol and cigarettes were also discovered that may be linked to recent burglaries of liquor stores and gas stations.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says this case remains under investigation.