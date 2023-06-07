Trucks stolen, money taken from Bolingbroke bank

BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents that happened early Tuesday morning.

The first incident was reported by Michael’s Asphalt Paving Company located next door to United Bank. Two vehicles were reported stolen, a black Ford F550 and a white Isuzu Utility Van.

The Ford F550 has been recovered, the Isuzu Utility Van is still missing.

The second incident was reported by employees at United Bank on Estes Road. Employees found someone entered the bank through the wall and took a small amount of money.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, call Investigator Mansfield or Investigator Hawkins at (478) 994-7043.