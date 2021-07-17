I-16 back open in both directions following overpass demolition

An overpass was demolished overnight and into Friday after an accident involving a truck with its dump trailer raised, according to GDOT.

Crews worked overnight to demolish the overpass and get I-16 traffic flowing again.

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Traffic is now flowing in both directions on I-16.

That’s according to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Public Safety Friday night.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced earlier Friday that westbound lanes were reopened and said eastbound lanes would be open by midnight.

The partial interstate closure, which resulted in detours through Soperton and Adrian, followed an accident early Thursday morning involving a truck with its dump trailer raised. The trailer struck the overpass (Highway 86), shifting the bridge six feet off its base.

No injuries were reported.

The overpass was demolished and all lanes were reopened in both directions in less than 48 hours.

GDOT spokesman Kyle Collins told 41NBC there isn’t an exact time frame for replacing the Highway 86 bridge, but it could be months or even years before it’s rebuilt.

