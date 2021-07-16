I-16 Bridge demolished, crews working to get highway fully open

Crews worked overnight to demolish the overpass and get traffic flowing again in both directions.

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Westbound lanes are back open on I-16 after a truck damaged the Highway 86 bridge Thursday morning. Repair crews say they are ahead of schedule and plan to have the eastbound lanes open by midnight.

Local sheriff’s deputies and state troopers are helping direct and speed up traffic through the detour routes on I-16.

Kyle Collins with GDOT says he understands the frustrations with the detours. He’s asking that people consider the extra time in their travel plans.

“Soperton and Adrian aren’t used to seeing the traffic that I-16 creates,” Collins said. “Hopefully it hasn’t been too much of a headache because we know how important it is. Everybody travels this road whether it’s vacation, port traffic, we’ve got to have it open.”

Collins says it will take some time for the Highway 86 bridge over I-16 to return. There’s not an exact time frame, but it could be months or even years before the bridge is reconstructed.