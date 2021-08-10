Human remains found in Wheeler County

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released a statement concerning human remains found in Wheeler County Monday evening.

According to the GBI’s release, the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the GBI with a death investigation after discovering human remains in a wooded area outside of Alamo, Georgia around 7:45 p.m. on August 9, 2021.

The release says the remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination and that the investigation ongoing.

The GBI asks that if anyone has information regarding the investigation that they contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-568-7151. Other options include visiting the GBI’s website to submit a tip or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” phone app.