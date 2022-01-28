Human remains found in connection to missing 4-year-old, mother charged

Family began to look for Keara and her children after fears arose she was abusing them.

The GBI has arrested Keara Cotton for Murder & Concealing the Death of Another. A missing child investigation has led to the discovery of human remains in Crisp Co. (Photos provided by the GBI.)

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dooly County mother is being charged with murder in connection to the death of her missing 4 year-old son, Jayceon Mathis, who was reported missing by family.

The Vienna Police Chief held a news conference Thursday morning, saying they received a tip that Keara Cotton was abusing her children. During the investigation, many attempts to contact Cotton had been made, though she responded to none of them, and failed to follow through with promises to allow officials and family see Jayceon. Family began to look for Keara and her children after fears arose she was abusing them.

Keara Cotton was found in Crisp County and taken in for questioning. Potential human remains that could be the body of Jayceon Mathis, were then found in the city limits of Cordele.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Atlanta for an autopsy. The autopsy was performed on Wednesday, January 26, but the results are still pending.

This is still a developing story, stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.