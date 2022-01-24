4 Year-old from Vienna goes missing, hasn’t been seen in months

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 4 year-old child is missing from Vienna, Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking for him.

According to a press release from the GBI, 4 year-old Jayceon Mathis was reported missing by family members that say they haven’t seen him in several months. The complaint was filed on January 20th, 2022. The Vienna Police Department asked for investigative assistance in order to find Jayceon on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022.

Jayceon lived with his mother, 27 year-old Keara Cotton in Vienna; authorities have not been able to find Keara.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.