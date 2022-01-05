How to properly dispose of your Christmas tree in middle Georgia

Woape Farm in Houston County is taking your tree and putting it back where it came from: into the ground.

There are several ways you can dispose of your tree besides setting it out on the curb.

“Christmas trees and pine trees in general have very high Vitamin C content in their needles, and they have a lot of nutrients and roughage that’s good for a lot of the animals out here,” the farm’s chief operations officer, Mark Holmes, said.

Holmes says the process of giving the tree back to the ground is done via three steps.

First, the trees are given to goats. They eat the pine needles.

Once the tree is stripped, it is given to pigs. They use the trees to create wind breaks.

Ultimately, trees are put into a pond to provide habitat for fish.

“It’s incredibly beneficial,” Holmes said. “Everything from an environmental impact standpoint to making the animals feel better with an added boost of Vitamin C and with that little bit of a treat from that Christmas tree.”

If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you can do so at the annual, ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event on January 8. Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Georgia Power host the event.

“We will unload the tree and then put it through the chipper,” KMBB Executive Director Caroline Childs said. “It will create mulch. If they want to pick up a bag of mulch to take with them, they can. If they don’t, then the work is done for them.”

In previous years, the event has collected more than 1,000 trees.

“It’s a great opportunity for you to recycle a tree, Childs said.

Those who drop off a tree have the opportunity to receive a Cherry tree, and you don’t even have to drop off a tree to get one.

If you would like to donate your tree to the Woape Farm, you can contact them on Facebook.