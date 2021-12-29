Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful offering Christmas tree recycling January 8

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is preparing for its annual "Bring One For The Chipper" event on Saturday, January 8.

Bring one for the Chipper flyer

Macon-Bibb residents can bring their natural Christmas trees to be shredded in a wood chipper. If they would like, residents can also take the mulch made from their tree.

Keep Macon Beautiful will also have Cherry tree saplings available for pickup.

Board member Jean Bragg says this event will save a lot of trees from being left on the side of the road and becoming hazards and eye sores.

The event will be held on January 8 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the vacant lot next to Burger King.