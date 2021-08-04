Houston Healthcare changes visitor policy due to increase in COVID cases

Houston Healthcare has 73 positive COVID patients as of Wednesday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Houston Healthcare reports it’s seeing an increase in COVID patients similar to what hospitals in Bibb County are seeing.

Charles Brisco , the President and CEO of Houston Healthcare, said Houston Healthcare has 73 positive COVID patients as of Wednesday morning. That’s double the number of patients from just last week.

According to Brisco, six of those current patients are vaccinated and the rest are not. He says getting the vaccinate is the best tool against the virus.

“The ones we need to get in here and get vaccinated are those generally between 30 and 60,” Brisco said. “But I would actually extend it to say if you’re eligible, get vaccinated. That is the quickest way, the only way we are going to come out of this Covid crisis.”

Houston Healthcare updated its visitor policy due to the rise in cases. It’s currently in Tier 4, which is the most strict level of visitation. There are exceptions for end of life and essential visitors. Those are handled on a case by case basis.