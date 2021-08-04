Houston County students go back to class

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Houston County were back in the classroom Tuesday.

We stopped by Warner Robins High School to see how things were going. Principal Chris McCook says the first day went great. He says there was a lot of excitement throughout the day from both students and teachers.

We asked him about his outlook for the rest of the year.

“The situation we are in is fluid,” he said. “But if this year is like today, we’re in store for a great year here at Warner Robins High School. I love the fact that our kids and our students are all working together.”

The Houston County School System says it’s following COVID protocols by focusing on hygiene and washing hands.

High school students are now on a seven period schedule from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.