Houston County officials hold ribbon cutting for new government building

The City of Perry will use the old building.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Government building has a new home.

Government officials gathered Tuesday morning for a ribbon cutting at the building. It’s located on 2030 Kings Chapel Road in Perry.

The building will be home to the Board of Elections, University of Georgia extension office, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services.

This is the first time all services have had a building built specifically for them.

Tommy Stalnaker, Chairman of the Houston County Board of Commissioners, says local property tax money was used to fund the construction.

According to Stalnaker, there will be various perks to having the new building. “This is a single floor building. When we have voters come in that may have handicap situations, the accessibility of this building will be much better.”

