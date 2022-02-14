Houston County native Trey Hill competes in Super Bowl 56

Former Houston County High School student plays in the Super Bowl.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This time last year, Trey Hill wrapped up his junior year at the University of Georgia and was preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, Hill is competing in Super Bowl LVI as a rookie for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hill attended Houston County High School, excelling as an offensive lineman, and then attended the University of Georgia, where he served as the center for most of his Bulldog career.

Winning the Super Bowl is a tough task, but facing challenges head-on is nothing new for Hill.

“We were getting ready to play Lee County his junior year, and he’d been playing left tackle for us. Lee had an amazing team with several stars on the other side, but they had Aubrey Solomon who played nose in their odd front defense. Trey asked if he could move to center so he could block Aubrey, and I remember him just calling on that Saturday wanting that challenge. He wasn’t afraid of it, he asked for it, he got it, and he excelled in it,” said former Houston County football head coach Von Lassiter.

Hill also manifested his Super Bowl appearance as Antwann Hill Jr., Hill’s nephew, remarks on when he and his uncle would play Madden during their childhood.

“When we would get on Madden, it would be so competitive. We would play this Super Bowl mode, and then one day, I was like, what if you play in the Super Bowl, and he’d be like it’s a possibility. He’s doing it now, so he turned his dreams into a reality,” said Hill Jr.

Hill faced another Middle Georgia native in the Super Bowl, Leonard Floyd, linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, who attended Dodge County High School and the University of Georgia.