Houston County man sentenced for sexually abusing children

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by life on probation by a jury on October 20th.

38-year-old Clifford Morey was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Battery against a child under 16 and 2 counts of Child Molestation in connection to abuse he committed over a 2-and-a-half-year span of time. The charges in the case involved 2 children who were 9-years-old and 11-years-old when the sexual abuse started. He was found guilty of at least one sexual act performed on each child and included digital penetration.

Chief Judge Edward Lukemire sentenced Morey to 35 years in prison followed by life on probation, as well as registering as a sex offender.

District Attorney Kendall had this to say about the sentencing: “I give a heartfelt thanks to the Investigators, Advocates, Attorney’s and Jurors for their self-less efforts in seeking Justice. I believe in my heart that we must protect our children, as they are our future. The verdict and sentence are just one measure of Justice in holding offenders accountable for their heinous actions. Although we cannot undo what has been done, we as Law Enforcement and Prosecutors must send the message to our community that we will fight for our children, we will seek Justice and we will hold offenders accountable.”