Houston County man sentenced to 45 years for child sexual abuse crimes

Mehmet Cekil (Houston County District Attorney's Office)

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County jury convicted 62-year-old Mehmet Cekil on multiple charges, including aggravated child molestation and sexual battery to a person under 16.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced Cekil to 45 years in prison and a lifetime on probation on Friday, October 20, according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release. Cekil will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The trial, which began on Monday, October 16 and lasted a day and a half, concerned allegations involving two 11-year-old victims. The abuse occurred on multiple occasions and included acts of oral and anal sodomy as well as touching of the genital area. Assistant District Attorneys Alicia Gassett and Justin Duane prosecuted the case.

“I am so grateful for this jury for listening to the evidence, believing in the victims, and bringing Cekil to justice,” Assistant District Attorney Alicia Gassett said. “This case is a heartbreaking reminder that we must be vigilant in protecting children from predators and not ignore the signs of child sexual abuse.”

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division and the Crescent House Child Advocacy Center were also involved in bringing the case to a close.