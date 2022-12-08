Houston County man sentenced to 10 years in prison following drug conviction

A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after being convicted on drug charges.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after being convicted on drug charges.

A news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office says Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon to 20 years with 10 of those to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Mixon was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, “along with other conditions,” the release said.

In July 2019, Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Investigators were conducting surveillance when they saw a suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, they say they saw a bag at Mixon’s feet containing heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The heroin weighed more than four grams.

“The citizens of Houston County need to know that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in our community,” Assisstant District Attorney Maria Duane said. “We will work hard to prosecute such individuals and prevent them from capitalizing on addiction in the community.”

“Heroin and other dangerous drugs plague many communities and cause destruction to those who encounter it,” District Attorney William Kendall said. “I am thankful for the hard work and dedication by Investigator (Keenan) Henderson, Investigator (Riley) Sims, the Warner Robins Narcotics Unit and ADA M. Duane and (Brian) Huckaby. Lastly, I appreciate the jurors and citizens of Houston County who have again put these death dealers on notice that drug dealing will not be tolerated in our beloved community.”

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.