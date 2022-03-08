Houston County man missing, Sheriff’s Office investigates

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, and is asking for the public’s help to find him.

According to a social media post from the HCSO, Dave Dwight Doerr has been reported as a missing person. Doerr was last known to frequent the area of 236 Henson Road, and drives a silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Captain Jon Holland with the Sheriff’s Office says that the missing report was made on the 3rd of March by a relative from out-of-state, who says they haven’t talked to Doerr in several weeks. The Sheriff’s Office is currently interviewing local acquaintances and learning more about the case, though they say so far nothing has indicated foul play.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you have seen Doerr around or have an idea of where he might be, that you contact Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4790.