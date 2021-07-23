Houston County hosts Back to School Bash

The school supplies and backpacks are provided through donations.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Most Middle Georgia students head back to school in just more than a week, and back to school events are well underway.

Houston County hosted its annual Back to School Bash Friday.

Houston County Family Connection hosted the event at Centerville Elementary School, Perry High School and CB Watson Primary School. Executive Director for Houston County Family Connection, Leila Anderson, says they handed out 2,500 backpacks. Houston County School Nutrition provided lunches for children in each car, and Houston Healthcare was across the street for a vaccine clinic.

“It’s all about the students,” Anderson said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids and having them be able to go to school, have what they need to be successful and start school off right.”

CB Watson principal Alicia Conner says being part of the Back to School Bash makes them feel hopeful students will be prepared for the new school year.

“Providing these materials for our students and our families is very important,” Conner said. “So they can get off to the best start they can when they come to school.”

The school supplies and backpacks are provided through donations. Volunteers then help sort the supplies and put them in each backpack. Anderson says the event has been going on for at least 10 years. She shared what it means to provide for the students.

“We want them to be successful from Pre-k through high school, graduate, go on to college, tech school, be successful adults and this is just the beginning of that.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at a future event, reach out to Houston County Family Connection.

If you missed out on getting school supplies Friday: