Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.

The coroner says members of a motorcycle club were cooking for a fundraiser event when a propane grill exploded.

Two of the victims were taken to Atrium Health, Navicent in Macon. One of the victims, 67-year-old Jonnie Lane Propbert of Byron, died Friday afternoon.

The other three victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

