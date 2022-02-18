Houston County Commissioner resigns, announces run for Chairmanship

The seat is currently held by Chairman Tommy Stalnaker, who announced earlier this week, he's resigning at the end of the year.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Houston County Post 4 Commissioner, Dan Perdue, announced he’s resigning from his current post to run for the Post 1 Chairmanship.

Perdue made his announcement at a news conference Thursday afternoon, and Chairman Stalnaker endorsed him for the seat.

We spoke with Perdue on his plans if elected to the Chairmanship. He plans on supporting Robins Air Force Base, and operating the county on a larger scale.

“As folks look in the region for examples to follow in terms of economic development, in terms of communications, in terms of how we run a county,” he said. “I hope they begin to look at Houston County and I hope we can give them that example.”

The Post 4 Commission seat will be filled through a special election in May.