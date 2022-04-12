Houston Avenue Grocery robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place just before 3:00 a.m. at the Houston Avenue Grocery, located at 4315 Houston Avenue.

It was reported that a male subject entered the store with a gun. He demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as wearing all black with mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.