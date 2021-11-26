Houston Ave. fire leaves woman dead, man in critical condition

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Houston Avenue just before 12:00 a.m. this (Friday) morning.

When they arrived, the house was fully involved. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading to any other houses. Firefighters removed multiple people from the residence. A 49-year-old female and a 42-year-old male, both from Macon, were transported to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment. The female victim was pronounced deceased by Atrium medical staff. The male victim is listed in critical condition at this time. Next of kin has not yet been notified..

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.