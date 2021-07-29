Hottest temperatures of the summer have arrived

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Heat index values will top 105° in several spots this afternoon as the hottest temperatures of the summer are expected.

TODAY.

Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 90’s to near 100° all across Middle Georgia. Factoring in for humidity, heat index values will be in a dangerous range, especially for sensitive groups.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 12 pm to 8 pm Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

A shower or two is possible Friday afternoon, but the heat is going to be the main story again. I am forecasting a high temperature of 100° for Macon. Heat index values will be closer to 110° by tomorrow afternoon. Friday night will be warm, but rain will not impact any outdoor plans you may have.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Rain chances will remain isolated on Saturday as temperatures warm to near 100° for the third consecutive day. We will fall back into the middle 90’s by Sunday before the 80’s are on tap next week. Rain and storm chances will increase starting Monday.

