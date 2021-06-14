Hot, mostly dry work week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will remain hot as humidity falls slowly behind a cold front.

TONIGHT.

A few light showers are possible through sunset. Past that we will see temperatures falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Cloud cover will be minimal overnight.

TOMORROW.



More sunshine and hot weather is in the forecast Tuesday as temperatures will climb towards the middle 90’s. A shower or two is possible as the cold front moves through, but overall rain chances are less than 10%. Temperatures tomorrow evening will cool into the low and middle 60’s. It will be a refreshing start to your Wednesday morning.

WEEK AHEAD.

We will stay dry through the end of the work week, but changes are potentially on the way by this weekend. A disorganized area of showers and storms currently in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move northward by midweek with impacts to the Gulf Coast potentially coming as soon as Friday. There’s still a lot to sort out with this system and any impacts it might bring to our area this weekend. Stay tuned this week for updates.

